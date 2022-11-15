As a team advances in the playoffs, the level of competition increases and the margin for error decreases. Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware said that is definitely the case this week as his Lion go to Christ Church for a third round matchup.
“They are very good all the way around. There is no room for error,” he said.
The Cavaliers, like Lewisville, come in with a record of 11-1. They have won 10 straight contests since losing to Holy Innocents Episcopal (a large school out of Georgia) in early September. Included in their wins are victories over AAA Southside and AAAA Riverside. They really only played one competitive game after the Riverside victory, that being a 14-13 win over defending state champion Southside Christian in late October. They opened the playoffs with a 45-7 rout of McBee and blew out Calhoun County last week 63-29.
Boulware said Christ Church is capable of running or throwing the ball, but do skew more towards the ground game. The primary back is Dashun Reeder, who has 1,572 yards rushing on the season, averages 9.6 a tote and has 34 touchdowns on the ground.
“That running back is a good athlete who runs hard,” Boulware said.
The team is more than capable of airing it out too, though. Woods Windham has almost 2,000 passing yards this season, with 24 touchdown throws. He completes 70% of his passes and Boulware said he has excellent pocket presence and a strong arm. B.J. Atkins is his favorite target with 730 yards and five scores.
“They are very disciplined and play assignment football. They are capable of taking whatever you give them,” Boulware said.
Defensively, the Cavaliers work from a 4-2 look. The team has a very active front four, with defensive end Carson Shaw having racked up 13 sacks and 21 tackles-for-loss on the year. The defense doesn’t give up much and has had a knack for forcing turnovers. The special teams are also excellent, with kicker Constantine Gandis having made 65 of 67 PAT tries and a long field goal of 48 yards.
Lewisville is coming off a dominating win over Denmark-Olar by a 43-18 score. The Lions piled up big numbers on the ground and through the air, but did give up a pair of turnovers, both of which were returned for touchdowns. Minus those miscues, Denmark-Olar would never have been in the game.
“That’s not who we are. We don’t turn the ball over,” Boulware said.
Taking care of the ball will be a big deal this week, Boulware said, because it will be near impossible to beat a team like Christ Church while giving them free scores. As good as the offense looked in putting up 43 points, the defense looked even better. The Vikings scored only one offensive touchdown and that didn’t come until late in the fourth quarter. In fact, they didn’t even cross the 50 until the final frame. That has been a recent trend as Lewisville didn’t allow a single first down to Hunter-Kinard-Tyler until the fourth quarter in round one of the playoffs and that came against Lions reserves with a running clock. Boulware said that starts up front, where his line has stepped up against the run and has been getting consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
“The linebackers have been cleaning up behind them and the secondary is playing well. The whole group has really come together. We are really peaking now as a team at exactly the right time,” Boulware said.
Kickoff Friday night at Christ Church is set for 7:30 p.m.