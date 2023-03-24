Sometimes, the baseball gods treat you like Charlie Brown trying to kick a football with Lucy doing the holding.
Carrying a no-hitter and a 14-0 lead into the top of the fifth against visiting Lakewood on Tuesday, Camden’s Wil Stines made a diving stab of a liner back to the box for the first out. The second out came when Davis Beckley climbed the ladder on a rocket to third base. Then, Lucy pulled the ball away.
With two outs and up in a 1-2 count on what could have been the icing on the cake, the Gators’ Joey Buckner sent a single which glanced off the third base bag and into left field. An error on the play allowed Ian Fitzpatrick, who reached on a one-out error, to score from third while the no-hit bid was laid to rest on a night in which the Dogs waltzed to a 14-1 victory.
Stines, who improved to 3-1 on the season, went the distance in the run-rule shortened game, allowing that one single while fanning five and walking one.
As his facial expression twisted when asked about Stines’ oh-so-close call, CHS head coach Denny Beckley looked at the overall work of his senior right-hander.
“Wil did a great job early in the game of pitching backwards against the top of their lineup guys. That really helped him get ahead in the count and kept them guessing so he could go wherever he wanted to with his pitch selection,” he said.
“They hit several line drives right at us tonight; I think it was four by my count. At the same time, Wil had tremendous stuff tonight with only one walk and minimized their base runners, as well.”
The win was the third in as many Region 6-AAA games for the Bulldogs who improved to 8-3 on the season thanks, in large part, to a seven-run third inning explosion which came after Stines pitched to and set down the first nine LHS batters he faced before his run ended after 10 with a walk with one gone in the fourth.
The Dogs staked Stines to all the run support he would need by reaching Gator starter and sidewinder Payton Frye for a pair in the home half of the first. On a night which belonged to him, Stines led off the frame by sending a stand-up triple to center. He scored when Lane Jordan followed by reaching on a two-base error. Jordan made it 2-0, coming home when Patrick Daniels got into rundown between first and second which allowed Jordan, who advanced to third on a wild pitch, to score on the play.
Thanks to a pair of pickoffs and throwing out a would-be base stealer at second, LHS and Frye were able to hang around for the first two frames. All that changed in the third.
Aidan Heriot led off the third with a walk before swiping both second and third base. With one gone, Jordan drew a walk before stealing second. Both runners scored when Daniels sent a two-run single into the hole between third base and shortstop for a 4-0 lead. Byer Ware then hit a seeing-eye single to right to put runners on first and second for Davis Beckley whose line drive single to right made it 5-0.
The rally stayed intact with two outs when Zechariah Haney’s comebacker was thrown away as Ware scored on the error to close out Frye’s night in favor of Fitzpatrick who promptly walked Kade Bell to load the bases for Heriot whose opposite field triple to right cleared the loaded bags for the 9-0 lead.
“We feel really confident about our offense,” said Beckley whose team collected eight hits while using a pair of LHS errors, seven walks and two hit batters to do their damage. “We haven’t necessarily exploded, yet. We still feel like we have a lot of improving to do, but we’re starting to get there. We’re starting to feel it. Hopefully, we’ll warm up with the weather.”
Camden was on the verge of invoking the 15-run lead rule and closing its third straight conference game before the start of the fifth inning as the hosts upped the ante to 14 runs with a five-run fourth.
Daniels touched off things with a single before a Ware double to right put runners in scoring position with no outs. A walk to Davis Beckley loaded the bags for Tanner Bowers whose sacrifice fly to right drove in Daniels with the 10th run. Haney followed suit with a sac fly to right which brought Ware home.
The rally continued with Beckley making it 12 runs by coming in on a wild pitch before walks to pinch-hitters Bayne Simmons and Jason Grant was followed by Stines’ two-run double to left center.
The only suspense left on this chilly night at American Legion Park was to see if Stines could get the no-no which he came agonizingly close to doing.
As for the CHS offense, Heriot had two hits while driving in three runs from the nine hole. Stines had a pair of hits with two RBI as did Daniels while Ware enjoyed a two-hit night in a win over a Lakewood team which, recently, has had its share of success against the Bulldogs.
“They’re really young,” Beckley said of the Gators who host Camden tonight in Sumter. “They’ll be a lot different teams when we go to their place. Their best pitcher is going to be throwing for them. It will be a barn-burner over there … we’re expecting that. Hopefully, we’ll play well over there.”