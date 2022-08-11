Old Bailes Road in Indian Land, which has been closed since late February while a culvert was replaced, will reopen this weekend.
Lancaster County announced the replacement of the failed corrugated metal pipe culvert under the road about five and half months ago. The work was expected to take about three months, but the project was delayed by rock issues.
Boulders found in the road’s original backfill had to be removed and replaced with soil and then the project ran into solid rock where the reinforced concrete box to replace the culvert was supposed to go.
After removing about 18 inches of solid rock, contractor Faulkner Development and Engineering opted to shorten the box from 12 feet to 10 feet to avoid having to remove any more rock.
The rock issues drove up the cost of the project, from an initial estimate of $855,000, to an estimated total of $1.16 million, according to Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall.
A Rural Infrastructure Authority grant of $500,000 paid for part of it, with the county picking up the rest, about $660,000, about double what it expected to pay for the project.
On top of improvements to the culvert, the project also included the installation of large block retaining walls on both ends of the culvert, increasing the pavement and shoulder width over the replaced culvert pipe, as well as installing new guardrails to meet current safety requirements.
To celebrate the completion of the project, Lancaster County Council members and county administrative staff joined public safety officials in being the first to drive over the new culvert on Friday, Aug. 12.
After the event, Old Bailes Road officially opened back up to the public, just in time for the beginning of the new school year on Monday morning, Aug. 15.