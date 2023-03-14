Normally, scoreless baseball games are typically crisp affairs with defenses coming on and off the field in short order. Not this one.
For three innings Lugoff-Elgin’s Jake Morris traded zeroes with Camden’s Wil Stines with the CHS right-hander having to do plenty of heavy lifting as the visiting Demons clogged the bases throughout Saturday’s Dogfest matinee at American Legion Park.
Morris was staked to a 1-0 lead after three and a half frames and carried a no-hitter into the fifth before Tanner Bowers led off with a double to ignite a two-run frame for a 2-1 lead which Bulldog reliever Byer Ware made hold up as he worked 2.1 scoreless innings as the Dogs won the first game of their two pairings with their Wateree River rivals, 2-1.
Bowers’ two-bagger was the only hit of the afternoon for the hosts, who improved to 5-1 on the season. The Bulldogs placed just eight runners on base as opposed to the Demons (4-2) who collected eight hits while being walked twice and having two batters plunked on a day in which they stranded 11 runners on base.
For CHS head coach Denny Beckley, waiting for his offense to do something … anything … against Morris forced him to be a patient man as he watched his offense sputter from his spot in the third base coaches’ box.
“It’s funny,” Beckley said after his troops avenged a 3-2 loss to L-E on Dogfest Saturday a year ago, “early in the game, we had a lot of two-strike counts where we were behind. (Morris) was kind of effectively wild, obviously, he had a lot of walks and we had a lot of runners on base. It was kind of a weird situation where we couldn’t get any big hits.”
L-E head coach Frankie Ward made no excuses for his team’s loss which came on the heels of Wednesday’s thumping of 5A Sumter. The Demon boss simply tipped his hat to Beckley and company and moved on to this Saturday’s home game with the Bulldogs.
“Credit to them,” he said, “they came out and beat us. We have to get better. Luckily, we play them again (this) Saturday and we’ll see what happens.”
Trailing, 2-0, heading into the bottom of the fifth and having been blanked by Morris, a sophomore who fanned and walked four batters through four frames, Camden’s offense was given a lift when Bowers sent a leadoff double to the gap in right center. The first hit of the afternoon brought Ward from the dugout with right-hander Billy Robertson getting the ball from Ward as Morris left the mound.
Ward later said the move was made not because of anything which Morris did wrong as much as what Robertson brings to the table.
“I just felt like it was time,” Ward said of making the pitching change. “Billy’s been really good for us this year. He came in and has thrown well for us.”
With Bowers at second and Robertson facing his first batter of the game, Kade Bell was asked to sacrifice Bowers to third with a bunt. The roller went to Robertson whose throw to third was late as Bowers slide safely into the bag while Bell reached on the sacrifice/fielders’ choice. “We should have got an out on that bunt,” Ward later said of the play on which both CHS runners were safe.
A walk to ninth hole hitter Aidan Heriot loaded the bases with no outs for Stines, who was lifted from the mound in the top of the frame. Stines evened things with a sacrifice fly to Alex Carraway in right field whose throw to the plate was late as Bell tagged on the play and advanced to third with one out.
Heriot would then steal second to take the double play out of the equation. The move paid off as Davis Beckley ground out to shortstop Kobe Evans plated Bell with the go-ahead run and a 2-1 Camden lead.
With the one-run advantage, all eyes returned to Ware who, in the inherited a base-loaded with two outs mess in the top of the fifth and kept the deficit at 1-0 by getting a called third strike to the first batter he faced.
Working meticulously with the lead in the sixth, Ware surrendered consecutive one-out bunt singles to Turner Goff and Watson Harvley to bring up the top of the L-E order. Ware, a right-hander, got himself out of a possible jam by inducing a pair of ground outs as another Demon threat went by the boards.
Following Robertson’s 1-2-3 bottom of the sixth, the visitors had one more crack at Ware who retired the first two batters of the seventh including Beckley’s charging from third base to gun down Skiler Jackson for the first out. After a fly ball to Stines at second for the second out, Ware hit Riley Ward with a pitch on a 1-2 count to bring the 6-foot-5 Morris to the plate. The lefty batter lofted a foul ball to the third base side of the field which got caught up in the wind. Beckley tracked the ball down and with his back to the plate made the catch to end the game and give the hosts an improbable 2-1 victory.
Ware gave the Demon hitters at different look than the harder-throwing Stines. Ware was effective in keeping L-E batters guessing, Ward said of his offense.
“I think, offensively, that our approach wasn’t very good,” Ward said. “I thought (Ware) pitched us backwards. He was throwing fastballs in curveball counts and curveballs in fastball counts. We didn’t do a good job of making adjustments at the plate. We have to do a better job of that.”
Both starters worked their way around and through control issues early on. Morris issued a walk in each of his four innings of work while Stines pitched around a pair of singles, a walk and a hit batter in three scoreless frames to start.
The Demons reached the scoreboard first in the top half of the fourth. Morris aided his own cause by sending a one-out rocket to Patrick Daniels at first base. Stines covered the bag on the play but his foot did not reach the base as Morris got aboard with the bang-bang single before being lifted for courtesy runner Wyatt Hornsby who promptly swiped second base.
With two gone, L-E catcher Turner Goff sent an RBI single through the box to knock in the game’s first run before Stines got a ground out to second to keep the damage at a run.
Camden had runners on first and second with one gone only for Morris to get a pair of pop fly outs to hold the hosts scoreless through four.
Stines would run into trouble in the fifth as Max Branham reached first on a one-out single before being forced at second on Jackson’s grounder to Bell at shortstop. Jay Bowling kept the inning alive with a two-out single to right to put runners on the corners for Riley Ward whose walk jammed the bags while bringing Ware to the mound. The called third strike for the third out kept Camden in the game while keeping the deficit at one run.
Denny Beckley said that Ware, a junior who doubles as the Bulldogs’ designated hitter, sometimes gets lost in the shuffle when it comes to his team’s mound staff.
“We like our pitchers,” Beckley said, “and Byer has not been in the situation like he was in today for us. We really wanted to test him a little bit in a big environment in a big rivalry game. We got exactly what we wanted from Byer. It was a great experience for him and, at the same time, he pitched really well and came through for us.”
While Bowers had Camden’s only hit on the afternoon, the Demons had eight with Jackson and Goff each having a pair of singles.
Ward said he liked what he saw out of Morris, who was making his second start of the young season.
“Today, we were running him right at 75 pitches,” Ward said of Morris’ performance. “I thought Jake threw well enough for us to win. He gave up that leadoff double to right center in the fifth and I thought it was time to go get him.
“He’s going to have to be a big arm for us down the road in order for us to do well. Like I said, I thought he pitched the ball well enough to win. We just didn’t swing the bats.”
Beckley said he was impressed with Stines’ start.
“I thought he was gutsy. I thought it was a gutsy performance,” he said. “Coach (Josh) Culler, coach (Brady) White and coach (Terrence) Smalls all had a terrific games plan for how to attack their hitters. Wil was struggling a little bit with his command, but he still had enough to do well. I was really proud of Wil.
For Camden, this victory was its second of the week over a 4A rival following Tuesday’s 5-3 victory over Hartsville. It was not a bad five-day stretch.
“It was a great week,” Beckley said. “We haven’t been real good the last few years, but we like this club. We feel like we have a chance to be really special, but it has to be one day at a time.’