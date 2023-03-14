His charges have changed but Jason Palmer again had his bond denied for a traffic fatality last year.
Initially, Palmer stood accused of felony DUI with death, felony DUI with great bodily injury and possession of cocaine in the July collision that took the life of seven-year old Max Shanks and injured his father Corey Shanks.
After having bond denied initially by a county magistrate, Palmer appeared before Judge Brian Gibbons last December. Sixth Circuit Deputy Solicitor Candice Lively handled the case for the state. She said that Palmer was driving “fast and erratically on I-77 when he encountered the Shanks family of four in their SUV. According to the MAIT (Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team) Team report, he was going 98 miles per hour Lively said.
Max Shanks was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision. There were multiple witnesses to the accident and to the defendant’s erratic driving. Max’s father Corey suffered multiple injuries and was in a coma for several days.
At December’s hearing, Lively said law enforcement encountered Palmer and noted slurred speech and red eyes. They did not detect the scent of alcohol but a search of his vehicle turned up rolling papers, a quantity of marijuana and a substance believed at the time to be crack cocaine, though lab results on the substance were not available at the time.
Last Thursday, Palmer was arraigned in front of Gibbons at the Chester County Courthouse and served with a true-billed indictment for reckless homicide, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of cocaine base. His original charges of felony DUI with death and felony DUI with great bodily injury are no longer being pursued based on negative toxicology reports showing now substances in his system that would be probable cause to show impaired driving.
Lively said the State was instead pursing charges based on Palmer’s “extreme recklessness” and the unlawful act of driving at an excessive speed on a busy interstate, “which shows a reckless and wanton disregard for human life.”
Bond was again denied for Palmer.
Reporter Brian Garner contributed to this story