I’ll file this column under the category, Fowl History. Did Mexican Revolutionary War General, Pancho Villa, ride a train to Calhoun Falls, South Carolina to buy fighting gamecocks? Did he? Read on to unravel this tale of fighting gamecocks in the early 1900s. And read on, knowing I thank Emily and Laura Hester for their knowledge and proof of this unusual story.
Hop aboard now. In the late 1880s the Savannah Valley Railroad ran through Calhoun Falls. The rail ceased service sometime later but apparently one could still get a train up that way, for in the early 1900s Pancho Villa rode the train to Calhoun Falls. There a famous cockfighter, Samuel “Tobe” Hester, kept pens filled with fighting chickens. Pancho Villa, real name, Doroteo Arango, wanted a pen of his own.
One Mrs. Henry Hester recalled that Pancho Villa stayed at the old hotel in Calhoun Falls while his men stayed in railroad cars on sidetracks along the depot. Villa, of course, had his own private railcar, but the old hotel, which looked like a five-star resort, suited Villa.
As the chicken transaction took place, locals gathered at the depot to hear Villa’s men sing Spanish songs while cooking supper. As they crooned, the train platform held crates of gamecocks bound for Mexico, not the mortal frying pan.
Rooster lodging in Hester, South Carolina, near Calhoun Falls. Photo courtesy of Emily Hester.
Photos of Pancho Villa’s fighting gamecocks in Calhoun Falls endure. In a grainy, soft focus, black and white image we see a Mexican in a suit and tie wearing what seems a Panama hat. He’s holding a gamecock perfect enough to adorn the USC block C logo. Three men flank him, one being Tobe Hester, perhaps. Another photo shows the depot, well pump and tank, and along the horizon the Tobe Hester house and many a pen housing roosters fit for a revolutionary.
Yet another photo, found online, shows Pancho Villa and his fighting men standing with their rifles by their side. All wear bandoliers filled with ammunition. Fighting chickens and fighting men soon to do battle. The caption reads, “Pancho Villa comes to Calhoun Falls. Picture of Pancho and his men who made many trips up to Calhoun falls, S.C. to buy some Hester fighting chickens.”
Pancho Villa came by his blood sport ways in an honest manner. Violence ran through his veins. The son of a field laborer, he found himself orphaned at an early age. When the owner of the estate where Pancho worked assaulted his sister, Pancho killed him and fled to the mountains where he spent his adolescence as a fugitive. Later he dodged a death sentence when a stay of execution sent him to prison instead. He’d go on to govern the state of Chihuahua and emerge as a victorious leader of the Mexican Revolution helping to end Victoriano Huerta’s regime. Later, when Villa and revolutionary co-leader Carranza turned on each other, Pancho Villa killed 17 U.S. citizens at Santa Isabel, Chihuahua, to send Carranza a message. “Don’t mess with a rooster-fighting revolutionary.”
Pancho walked the hard streets of life. He had little education but demonstrated skill as a soldier and organizer of men. Killing was in his blood, and he made for an effective revolutionary. Years later, Pancho Villa would suffer a fate similar to his roosters.
Pancho’s fighting gamecocks are long gone. Some died in combat. Others retired, too tough, perchance, for the frying pan. And Pancho? Assassins ambushed him July 20, 1923, in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico. Just 45 years old, he died in a barrage of bullets.
Kudzu covered its outbuildings. The farm was lonesome so I turned around and stopped to visit it. Right off I saw a dusty mule collar hanging on a stable wall. The farmer and his mule were long gone, but the collar spoke, “We were here once, working corn and cotton.”
An abandoned farm waits along a back road.
There was something comforting and disturbing about the old farm. People lived off the land there but now their farm’s forever fallow. Mixed emotions took over me, for despite all we do, we too shall be gone one day. All that we prize? It’s probably headed for abandonment.
When I walk the grounds of an old homeplace I walk through an archeological dig. I’ve seen old clothes, old hats, old sinks, and old stoves in abandoned homes. Diplomas. An abandoned library. A clothesline that sees no clothes. A kitchen whose floor has collapsed. And a woman’s shoes awash in green mildew. Just how did the Forsaken Land claim these places? Death claimed their owners, sure, but what forces swept their homes into abandonment.
You see them too. You drive along a back road where you pass ruins of the American South. Places where you can tell a hand tended a yard. Places where trees speak. “Yes, once upon a time a home nestled among us. Look closely and you’ll find remnants.”
I went into the country one Sunday afternoon to look for old homeplaces. I sought antique bottles the dead had tossed out as trash. I found a few bottles but what I remember most were the old homes reclaimed by kudzu, pines, vines, weeds, and fields.
You can spot such places in spring by the profusions of golden jonquils. You can spot them by the chimneys that stand as monuments to lives once warmed. You can spot them by the piles of rocks where a foundation rested. Like cairns, they stand as memorials to old homeplaces.
A mile from my house stands a Publix. Observant shoppers will spot an old homeplace on a hill just beyond the parking lot. The spacing of trees tells you a home once stood among them. More telling are a large prickly pear cactus and sherds of blue-white china hidden in weeds.
It’s easy to tell when the last parent dies and no one steps forward. Shrubbery turns feral. Pine seedlings sprout from gutters. Just a summer’s worth of uncut grass reveals how quickly nature reclaims what is hers. Let a few years go by without maintenance on trim, shutters, windows, and doors, and trouble finds a home. But no one lets a home go without care, do they?
Well, yes, they do. From estate squabbles to outright apathy and other reasons, the living turn their back on homes where joy and laughter once lived. No doubt dogs and cats found happiness in those rooms, too, for what is a home without pets. Now? All gone. Nothing left.
Not long ago I heard from a childhood friend who moved about as far away as you can. No one in his family remained. Alone and eager to recapture his childhood, eager to show his wife where he had grown up, he drove cross-country to see his childhood home a final time. What he saw shocked him. The dilapidated home was nothing like what he remembered. He didn’t bother to stop.
That’s how some old homeplaces come to be. It starts when the children move away. Parents die and the new owners don’t take care of another person’s memory. One day the place becomes uninhabitable, and no one wants to buy it. The years roll on and the shrubbery, roses, jonquils, and azaleas keep growing, hoping that someday someone with shears might return but they never do, and then one day a storm or bulldozer puts the place out of its misery. Still, subtle clues of what once was remain, but passersby are too busy to notice. As far as these busy people go, the place never existed, but I know it did and I say aloud that old cliché. “Nature waits for no man.”