How many of them will actually step foot on the Springdale Racecourse is something which will not be determined for eight more days, but with 11 nominations in hand, the $50,000 Carolina Cup feature chase looks to have a full and promising field of jumpers.
The 88th running of the Carolina Cup presented by Mullikin Law will be run Saturday, April 1 with a post time of 1:390 p.m. with the feature race slated to be run fourth on the five-race card.
Run as the first stop on the Sport of Kings Novice Hurdle Stakes series, the Carolina Cup feature is a stepping stone for those jumpers who are headed for bigger and better things in the National Steeplechase Association circuit.
Here is a rundown of the 11 nominees being pointed toward Camden:
Now in her third full year as a head trainer with a burgeoning stable of jumpers and flat horses, Keri Brion put in the names of Going Country and Ljay.
Of all the nominees to the $50,000 headline chase, Going Country has the some of the best credentials coming in. The 7-year-old Irish-bred son of Yeats finished second behind Eclipse Award runner-up Snap Decision in last summer’s $150,000 Jonathan Sheppard Stakes (Gr. 1) at Saratoga. Ridden by defending NSA champion jockey Parker Hendriks, Going Country finished its 2022 campaign with a second behind last year’s Filly and Mare champion Down Royal in the in the $75,000 Zeke Ferguson Stakes (Gr. II) at Great Meadow in Virginia. Going Country made its final six of eight starts over fences last year in stakes races with two wins, a pair of seconds and two thirds while earning $93,750.
Ljay, a 5-year-old Irish import, started its jumping career in 2022 and made six starts over fences with two wins and a second to show for it. Brion saddled the Champs Elysees gelding for a winning run in last fall’s $50,000 Harry E. Harris Hurdle Stales at Far Hills, N.J. LJay, which brought in more than $66,000 last year, broke its maiden at second asking by winning the $50,000 Sport of Kings Hurdle Stake last May at Great Meadow.
From the deep stable of newly-minted NSA leading trainer Leslie Young comes two of the more intriguing possibilities for the feature chase.
Leipers Fork Steeplechasers’ Fast Vision, a 5-year-old French-bred gelding, came to this side of the Atlantic in 2021 in time to finish fourth in the Gladstone Hurdle Stakes at Far Hills, N.J., that October. Fast Vision broke its maiden in the U.S. last May with a victory in the handicap chase in Nashville in May before chalking up another victory in October at Foxfield (Va.) before closing the year with a third-place run in the $75,000 AFLAC Supreme Hurdle Stakes in Pine Mountain, Ga., last November.
While Fast Vision has American form to its credit, Caramelised is a complete mystery. A recent purchase by Gil Johnston, Caramelised ran in Great Britain under English trainer Alan King. The 5-year-old gelding has 16 starts over hurdles under his girth with four wins and a third to show for it. Caramalised’s most recent score came last Halloween day in a handicap hurdle at Plumpton Racecourse in its native land.
Hall of Fame conditioner and 14-time NSA leading trainer, Jack Fisher, has a pair of jumpers Camden-bound.
Welshman, a 5-year-old Sonny Via Jr.-owned gelding, closed 2022 on a high note by winning its last two races including taking the $75,000 AFLAC Supreme Hurdle Stakes at Pine Mountain, Ga., in its final start on Nov. 5. Less than a month before that, the son of Flintshire and grandson of Giant’s Causeway won a handicap at Middleburg (Va.) on Oct. 8.
In its second season over fences, in 2022, Welshman had three wins and a second in seven trips to the post.
Fisher is also planning on giving Awakened a start over the relatively flat going at Springdale. The regally bred 6-year-old Curlin gelding, whose grandfather is A.P. Indy, won twice in 2022 with the first of those coming over the level grass jumping surface at Colonial Downs in September in a $50,000 starter allowance with Jamie Bargary up. The same team then made it two straight by capturing a maiden special weight at Shawan Downs in Maryland before testing stakes company and finishing sixth in the Foxbrook Champion Hurdle Stakes in Far Hills last October.
From their successful stable on the grounds of the Springdale Racecourse, trainer Kate Dalton and her husband/jockey Bernie Dalton, are expected to give Louisiana-bred Step to the Bar its second start in the Carolina Cup feature. Last year, the 7-year-old gelded son of Behindatthebar finished fourth in the Camden spring classic.
Step to the Bar broke its maiden over fences on its seventh start with a score at Shawan Downs in September of 2021. That came after seven starts with one win on the flat at Evangeline and the Fair Grounds in the Bayou State. Step to the Bar collected its second career win over jumps last September, again, scoring in an allowance chase at Shawan to finish a five-start campaign in which it brought in more than $33,000.
Part-time Camden resident and trainer Richard Valentine has a pair of nominees, both owned by Mrs. George Ohrstrom, and who have trained on the Springdale grounds this winter. Connagh’s Quay is a 5-year-old Flintshire gelding who scored a win over fences at Colonial Downs last summer in its fifth try over fences.
Valentine also placed the name of Tease and Seize into the proverbial hat. A 5-year-old French-bred gelding, Tease and Seize came to the U.S. after consecutive wins in England, but has yet to score in two starts in this country.
Virginia-based conditioner Neil Morris nominated 8-year-old Ritzy A.P. whose name befits his breeding as it is the son of English Channel and grandson of A.P. Indy. The winner of last fall’s $75,000 William Entenmann Memorial Stakes (Gr. II) at Aqueduct broke its maiden at Colonial Downs last spring after having made 32 starts on the flat including having finished sixth in the 2017 Hollywood Derby. In 37 starts over fences and on dirt and turf, A.P. Ritzy has banked more than $400,000.
Rider-turned trainer Sean McDermott is expected to send South Branch Equine’s Who’s Counting into the chase. The 5-year-old Maryland-bred gelding has one start in a Sport of Kings Novice Hurdle Race after finishing second at Great Meadow last May. A winner over dirt for McDermott at Laurel Park in 2021, Who’s Counting started jumping last April and has three wins, three seconds and a third to show for it while having earned more than $93,000 in 2022.
Tickets and other information on the Carolina Cup may be found at www.carolinacup.org.