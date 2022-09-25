The Parkwood High School JV football team charged back with a late touchdown and two-point conversion to edge the Indian Land Warriors, 14-12, on Thursday, Sept. 22.
The tight game was tied at 6-6 at the half. The Warriors, who dropped their first loss on the 2022 football season, took a 12-6 lead in the third quarter when running back Marvin Randolph raced 65 yards for the score.
Late in the game, Parkwood tied the score on a touchdown and took the lead on the two-point play with the Wolf Pack receiver snagging the pass in the end zone on a tipped ball.
“We were hurt by unforced errors and mental mistakes,” said Warriors JV coach Kervise Walker. “We will work on those areas as we prepare for region play.”
Indian Land’s first score came on Porter Bentley’s 38-yard touchdown on a screen pass from quarterback Daniel Alegra.
C.J. Petri had an interception for the Warriors and Demarcus Peake broke up several passes.
The Indian Land JVs open region play, hosting the York Cougars at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.