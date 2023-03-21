Reece Pickett slammed a pair of home runs as Lugoff-Elgin snapped a season-opening four-game losing skid with an 11-1 win over visiting White Knoll on Friday.
In addition to her power display, Pickett was also the winning pitcher as she allowed one hit while fanning eight Lady Timberwolves.
L-E gave Pickett all the run support she would need by scoring once in the top of the first when Ashley Dooley reached on a leadoff walk and scored on a Maren Cox single.
An inning later, Camryn Jordan got aboard with a two-out walk before Pickett singled. An Aubre Moore singled plated Jordan with the second run before Pickett and Moore came home on two-out errors as the lead grew to 4-0.
The Lady Demons added three more runs in the third when Lexie Stout led off by getting a walk. After Jordan reached on an error, Pickett went deep for the first time with her three-run blast making it 7-0.
After adding a run in the fourth when Dooley walked and scored on a Stout ground out, Pickett went yard, again, with a solo shot in the fifth to make it 9-0 before the hostesses tacked on two more runs in the sixth to get the lead to 11-0 and invoke the 10-run rule.
Pickett and Cox each had two of L-E’s six hits on the night.
Demons fall to RV
Eldin Sanchez scored both Lugoff-Elgin goals as the Demons dropped their Region 5-4A-opening match to host Ridge View, 3-2, on Thursday night in Blythewood.
The loss evened the season record at 5-5 for Bill Bacon’s squad.
Sanchez, who leads the Demons with 13 goals received an assist each from Max Letchworth and Ken Stupiyana on his goals against the Blazers.