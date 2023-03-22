The Bishopville Police Department reported the following recent activity
A 45-year-old Royer Road man was charged with destruction of property and issued a trespass warning on Feb. 4 after officers responded to Woodward Street in reference to a fight in progress. Officers discovered the subject sitting in a chair, sweating profusely, in an apartment. A witness said the subject was upset and tried to assault two other people in the apartment. The subject had damaged a chair and kicked one of the bedroom doors. He was arrested and charged with malicious injury to property.
A Woodward Street woman reported on Feb. 4 that the people living in the apartment below her have been playing loud music and have been being disruptive. She has asked them to quiet it down and they continue to be loud and disruptive.
Officers responded to Perkins Avenue on Feb. 1 in reference to a woman receiving violent text messages. The victim said she received text messages from an app. The messages included saying that someone was going to shoot her.
Officers were dispatched to a Roland Street apartment complex on Feb. 2 in reference to an assault during which the subject also took the victim’s cell phone. The victim said she was struck in the face with a closed fist several times by the subject, who is her ex-boyfriend.
Officers responded to Lee Academy on Cousar Street on Feb. 2 in reference to a vehicle break-in. The complainant said he was attending a basketball game at the school and when he returned to his truck, he noticed the rear driver window had been broken.
A West Church Street man reported his golf cart was stolen from his residence on Feb. 3. In addition, seven batteries that were in the carport were also taken.
Officers were dispatched to South Main Street on Feb. 3 in reference to a subject who was threatening to harm himself. EMS was called and the subject was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
Officers responded to Roland Street on Feb. 5 in reference to a bullet hole discovered in a resident’s apartment. The complainant said she heard gunshots around midnight then discovered the bullet hole the next morning. The bullet had come through her living room window and entered her living room wall. Officers were able to locate five spent shell casings in the area. On Feb. 7, a woman told officers her car was parked at the incident location when the shooting occurred although she was out of town. When she returned, she discovered a bullet hole in the right front fender of her car.
Officers were dispatched to Alexander Street on Feb. 5 in reference to a drive-by shooting. Officers found the victim sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his head. A passenger in the car said he did not know who shot the victim, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers responded to Alexander Street on Feb. 6 in reference to a vehicle that had been struck by a bullet. Two complainants said both of their vehicles had been struck.
Officers were dispatched to North Dennis Avenue on Feb. 6 in reference to a back door being kicked in.