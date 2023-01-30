Fifth through eight graders from 11 Chesterfield County schools participated in the 2023 District Spelling Bee Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Palmetto Learning Center in Chesterfield.
Olivia Torbush, a sixth grader at Chesterfield-Ruby Middle School, is champion of this year’s spelling bee. Torbush spelled the winning word, “Vesuvian,” correctly, putting her in first place.
Paisley Graves, a fifth grade at Edwards Elementary, was runner up for the bee.
Beth Hough, coordinator of Testing and Accountability for the School District, served as host for the spelling bee. She said all of the 11 participants of the bee “are already winners” because they were winners for their respective schools.
Other participants in the bee included Jaya McFarlin, Cheraw Intermediate; Braxton King, McBee Elementary; Holden Starling, Plainview Elementary; Abigail Snow, Pageland Elementary; Braden Richar, Jefferson Elementary; Ariel Williams, Ruby Elementary; Zackery Parker, Long Middle; Tyson Snow, New Heights Middle; and Hayden Peavy, McBee High.
Hough said all of the spelling bee participants are invited to take part in the Regional Spelling Bee at Francis Marion University in Florence on Feb. 6. The winner of the regional bee will participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, DC May 30 through June 1.
Amy Goodwin was announcer for the local bee. Judges were Tracy Burr, Chesterfield-Ruby Middle; Destiny Burns, Cheraw Primary; and Ashley Hancock, Petersburg Primary. Connie Townsend, of McBee High, was keeper of the dictionary.
Torbush and Graves will be acknowledged at the School Board meeting in March.