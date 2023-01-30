Fifth through eight graders from 11 Chesterfield County schools participated in the 2023 District Spelling Bee Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Palmetto Learning Center in Chesterfield.

Olivia Torbush, a sixth grader at Chesterfield-Ruby Middle School, is champion of this year’s spelling bee. Torbush spelled the winning word, “Vesuvian,” correctly, putting her in first place.

Trending Videos