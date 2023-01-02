The Progressive Journal asked members of Pageland and surrounding communities what their most memorable moment was in 2022 and their expectations for the new year.
Tim Griffin, President of the Pageland Chamber of Commerce
Hometown: Pageland
Your most memorable moment of 2022:
My most memorable moment is when I performed in The Pageland Players’ ”Hairspray, the Broadway Musical” as Edna in August. It was the highlight of the year for me to actually see theatre and art culture come to our community. It was amazing working with all of the kids. We had three sold-out shows.
Your expectations for 2023:
I want to see our community grow smart and strategically — at a pace that doesn’t overwhelm us.
Jennifer McBride Ladson
Hometown:Pageland
Your most memorable moment of 2022:
Of course my most memorable moment was the Juneteenth Festival and how the town of Pageland and other corporations were able to support and contribute to the festivities. By having it downtown, it was more diverse and more people attended it.
Your expectations for 2023:
My expectations for this new year is that as a community, Pageland continues to grow and that we try to love and support each other.
Sherby Blakeney
Hometown: Pageland
Your most memorable moment of 2022:
I celebrated my 70th birthday for two weeks in December and had many parties with family, friends, and former classmates. It was wonderful to experience the love and willingness of others to celebrate me!
Your expectations for 2023:
My plan for this new year is to become more involved in the Pageland community by forming mentoring and coaching programs.
Shane Sligh, Pageland town administrator
Hometown: Bennettsvile
Your most memorable moment of 2022:
2022 was the first full year I have served as Pageland’s town administrator. There were a lot of ups and downs with the job, but I learned a lot.
Your expectations for 2023:
I will strive to do better every day as town administrator for Pageland.
Curtis Baker
Hometown: Pageland
Your most memorable moment of 2022:
The Lord blessed my business, Floor Master, tremendously. I got plenty of new customers during the year.
Your expectations for 2023:
I will strive to give back to my community by volunteering to help with different projects in the town.
Laura Horton
Hometown: Jefferson
Your most memorable moment of 2022:
As one of the members of the Jefferson Community group, we were overwhelmed with the great response from the citizens of Jefferson and the surrounding community with our Mayfest and Fall Festival. Those were two amazing festivals, with a great turnout of young and old to enjoy them. It was a wonderful year for us.
Your expectations for 2023:
We are looking forward to making great plans for spring and fall festivals this year, and hopefully we will be able to add some other activities during the summer. We are working on plans to renovate and develop Hartman field in town to a multi use park area for the town. Hopefully 2023 will be a great year to help us grow more and bring more activities to our community. We are thankful for all of the support with the festivals.
Brandie Tyson
Hometown: Mt. Croghan
Your most memorable moment of 2022:
We had our first gathering as a family at my brother’s house last year without COVID-19 restrictions.
Your expectations for 2023:
I intend to love, laugh and live!
Wanda Byrd
Hometown: Pageland
Your most memorable moment of 2022:
We went on a family vacation to Orlando, Florida during spring break. We hadn’t been getting together since the pandemic.
Your expectations for 2023:
I want to live life to the fullest because tomorrow isn’t promised to anyone.
Valerie Tyson
Hometown: Pageland
Your most memorable moment of 2022:
We had a night out with the family during the Christmas holidays. We all went bowling.
Your expectations for 2023:
I want to continue to enjoy family and create more memories that we can look back on for a lifetime.
Megan Nicholson
Hometown: Pageland
Your most memorable moment of 2022:
It is when I was hiking at Table Rock State Park. The scenery was beautiful and filled me with peace.
My expectations for 2023:
i hope this year will bring more adventures and new experiences that will help me grow outside of my comfort zone.