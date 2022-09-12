The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three persons in connection with the death of a Patrick resident.
John Wesley White’s father reported to deputies that his son had been missing from his residence on Park Street in Patrick since Sept. 1.
Deputies found John Wesley White dead on Jordan Farm Road in the Patrick area of Chesterfield County.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office along with the Chesterfield County Coroner’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division’s Crime Scene Unit processed the scene. Three individuals were arrested on Sept. 8.
- Jeremy Brandon Hough 35, of Patrick, charged with murder, kidnapping, desecration/removal of human remains, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
- James Daniel Witherspoon, 23, of Patrick, charged with de
- secration/removal of human remains, accessory after the fact, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
- Lucas Michael Wilson, 37, of Patrick, charged with desecration/removal of human remains, accessory after the fact, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
All suspects are being held at the Chesterfield County Detention awaiting a bond hearing.
According to a Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office report, a friend of John Wesley White found his cell phone in the park off Park Street. The friend took the cell phone to John Wesley White’s father and advising the father that something didn’t seem right.
According to another sheriff’s office report, Hough was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and introducing contraband inside the jail on Sept. 9.
The report stated Hough had been acting “weird” since he was placed inside a holding cell. A search of the cell found a small bag of purple powder and a straw. According to the report Hough said the powder was medicine.