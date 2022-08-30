9 IN PRISON GET COLLEGE CERTIFICATES

Graduation ceremony at Evans Correctional Institute where nine people earned a college certificate.

 NETC

Nine incarcerated men at Evans Correctional Institution received workforce certificates in business and industrial technology from Northeastern Technical College at a Aug. 9 graduation ceremony.

The ceremony was the second of its kind for the college and the prison. It was made possible by the Department of Education’s Second Chance Pell Experiment, which allows incarcerated individuals to receive federal financial aid for higher education.

