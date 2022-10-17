A family's battle with cancer

Cancer is a familiar story for the Robinson family of Chesterfield County.
Shirley Robinson, and her aunt, Hattie Chambers, were diagnosed with breast cancer. They battled cancer for five years.
Shirley died in May of 2017.
Doris Robinson, Hattie’s sister and mother to Shirley, Ethel, Wihelmenia, and Katrina, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer 16 years ago. She is a cancer survivor.
So when Katrina discovered a lump in her left breast in March 2016, she immediately called her doctor.
Statically, Katrina was at a higher risk for breast cancer because of her mother’s ovarian cancer and her sister’s breast cancer.
Finding the lump was strange, she said. A routine mammogram in February 2016 did not detect anything unusual in her breasts.
A second mammogram still did not show any abnormality in either of her breasts. Her gynecologist scheduled a MRI at Atrium Health in Monroe.
The MRI revealed Katrina had two tumors and two different types of cancer in her left breast — triple negative or TNBC, and HER2-positive.
TNBC is an aggressive cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. TNBC is more likely to have spread at the time it is discovered and is more likely to come back after treatment than other types of breast cancer.
About 15 to 20% of breast tumors have higher levels of a protein known as HER2, according to the American Cancer Society. Normally the protein promotes growth and helps breast cells repair itself. Sometimes the protein grows and divides uncontrollably, harming the cells.
It took Katrina a few minutes to process the diagnosis.
She thought about her sister, Shirley, and her aunt, Hattie. Both were undergoing treatments for breast cancer at the time.
Her sister had also been diagnosed with TNBC.
Hattie initially had a lumpectomy. Six years later she had a double mastectomy when her cancer returned in both breasts.
Robinson thought about her sons, Zion, Richard “RJ,” and Jonathan. Jonathan was four years old at the time.
“I knew I just had to do what I had to,” she said. “I’ve got three boys.”
Katrina opted for a double mastectomy given her high risk factors. She believed it was the best path to saving her life.
Her treatment started with two rounds of chemotherapy — 20 infusions in all — to shrink the cancerous tumor.
Robinson got very sick and weak during the treatments.
During chemo Robinson lost her appetite, which caused her to lose weight.
Like many cancer patients, she lost her hair.
Before her first infusion, Katrina had her sister, Wilhelmenia, owner of Salon Static in Pageland, give her a short haircut.
Katrina knew hair loss was a side effect of chemo, and she wanted to look nice for her grandmother’s upcoming birthday party.
Her hair started falling out after her second chemo infusion.
“My sons were helping me pull my hair out,” Robinson recalled. Her youngest son said, “Mama, you need some glue.”
Katrina said she looked like the character Beetle Juice, the ghost in a fantasy-comedy film.
She asked her brother, Willie “Junior” Robinson, (now deceased), to give her a nice (head) shave.
After chemo came a mastectomy of her left breast that December.
Even though she had made the decision to have a double mastectomy, her surgeon, Dr. Deba Sama, could only remove one breast during the first surgery.
Katrina’s port for chemo infusions was near the right breast. The doctor also removed three lymph nodes, even though cancer had not spread to any of them.
In March of 2017, Dr. Sama performed a mastectomy on Katrina’s right breast.
She did not have to undergo radiation treatments.
Katrina said her family supported her throughout her chemo experience and surgeries.
“Someone was there for every infusion and surgery,” she said. “My best friend, Debbie Plyler, surprised me by showing up when I rang the bell after my last chemo infusion.
“I felt so good that day,” Katrina recalled. “I knew I was cancer free.”
Except for some tingling in her fingertips and the top of her feet due to neuropathy, she said she feels pretty well. (Neuropathy is the damage or dysfunction of a nerve.)
“This is my fifth year of being cancer free,” she said.
Katrina had reconstruction surgery on both breasts in 2017 after recovering from surgery.
Because of the family’s cancer history, her nieces have been told to start their annual mammogram screenings at 35 years of age, rather than at 40.
Katrina said she always believed and trusted the Lord for healing her of breast cancer because she had already experienced a miracle. In 1997 she was severely injured in a bad auto accident.
A drunk driver hit her car. She suffered a broken left femur and a head injury.
Katrina has not let cancer slow her down. “I do things that I’ve always wanted to do,” she said.