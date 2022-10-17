A mule's day in the sun

Many Southern writers enjoy a good mule tale, including Tom Poland.

 Contributed photo

Like Halley’s Comet, I’m predictable. I come around to the same subject matter every so often. When I do, it’s because something triggered memories. I recently drove past Washington, Georgia’s Mule Day Festival at Callaway Plantation. I was headed to the Georgia-Auburn game. I kept on keeping on, but a good crowd milled about on Mule Day.

The hardworking mule, often perceived as stubborn when it was just using good sense.

Trending Videos