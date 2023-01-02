A tribute to Gerald Thomas "Mickey" Baker

When Gerald “Mickey” Baker experienced tragedy more than four decades ago, he resolved to devote his life to serving God and to giving back to his community.
The Pageland native became a community activist, organizer and servant until his health began to decline. He passed on Christmas day, Dec. 25, at the age of 75.
Baker’s perspective on life changed after a tragic accident with his motorcycle on August 16, 1972 left him paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair. He spent approximately four months recovering in the hospital and in rehabilitation.
In an interview with Baker seven years ago, he told the PPJ that he struggled with different emotions after his accident. But with the support of his wife, Valeria; sons, Mitchell and Dale; sister, Linda Blackwell Frasier, now deceased; other family members, friends and church, he was able to turn his tragedy into triumph. He told the PPJ that he turned his life over to God the very same year of his life changing tragedy.
Baker was quoted as saying, “You can turn tragedy into favor once you surrender your life to God and serve him.”
He received numerous awards for his dedicated service to community affairs. Among them was being honored as the 2010 Pageland Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year for helping to bring Habitat for Humanity to Chesterfield County. He received a standing ovation as Tony Nolan, president of the Chamber at the time, presented him with the award.
Local resident Hugh Hagler served on the Habit for Humanity of Chesterfield County board with Baker for several years.
“He was a wonderful person who loved and cared about everybody,” Hagler said. “He didn’t want credit for anything. He just wanted to serve God.”
Hagler, who is also missions outreach director for the Chesterfield Baptist Association, said Baker was a part of everything. Even though Baker could not physically help volunteers build handicap ramps and replace roofs for qualifying residents, Hagler said he would bring drinks and sandwiches for them as they worked.
Baker’s role as a volunteer with the association was to help find people who qualified for the handicap ramps and roof replacements.
Hagler said Baker could pray better than anybody he’d ever known.
“He was strong in religion,” Hagler said. “I never heard him complain about anything.”
Baker founded the Boys to Men program at Central High during the time Dr. J.R. Greene was principal of the school. The program involved mentoring and teaching young males character and dignity and how to set goals. The program continued for a while when Dr. Judd Starling was principal at Central. After Baker suffered an injury to his arm, the program was put on hold.
Dr. J.R. Green, superintendent of Fairfield County Schools and former assistant superintendent of the Chesterfield County School District, described Baker as “an absolute giant” in the community.
Green sang a little bit of the popular gospel song, “I Won’t Complain,” during the homegoing service for Baker Friday, Dec. 30, at the Pageland Community Center. He said he has known Baker since 2004 and has never heard him complain about anything.
“He will forever live in our hearts,” Green said. “He touched everyone of us.”
He said Baker didn’t believe in talking about doing something. He believed in being about it.
Baker wanted to do more to influence the young people, and he was eternally committed to being an agent for change, Green said.
Paul Brewer Jr., a retired educator and colonel of the U.S. Army, also worked with Baker and other volunteers in the Boys to Men program.
Brewer said the program was a very successful attempt to bond young males with men of various backgrounds. He said Baker solicited support for the program from various churches and local businesses.
Baker also started a two-year summer tutoring program at his church, Gum Springs Missionary Baptist Church, for children in the town. He hired college students to work with the program. Children were helped with basic skills and were provided with lunch each day.
College students who worked with the program were able to apply a $1,000 scholarship to their respective schools.
Baker organized the historic Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in the Petersburg community. Up to 150 people would march from the corner of N. Elm St. to the Clyburn Center for the M.L. King Day celebration, even in freezing temperatures. The march was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During Baker’s homegoing service, the Rev. Dr. William Dargan quoted the biblical scripture from Proverb 18:24, “There is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.”
Dargan said Baker not only became a close friend to him, but he became the brother he had never had.
“Even on his bed of affliction, he thought about helping somebody,” Dargan said.
Baker served in several capacities in his church. He was a trustee, deacon, Sunday school superintendent, president of the Saint Paul Association, and choir member.
The Rev. Renee Stafford, a minister of Gum Springs, said Baker always had encouraging and kind words and a gentle smile.
“He was a servant,” Stafford said. “And he served well in our midst.”
Erica DuBois Bridges, a close friend who became part of the family, said Baker made “you feel you could believe and accomplish anything.” She said his love and advice helped her through some difficult times.
Thomas Tyson, a member of the family, said he and Baker came up together from eighth through twelfth grades at Petersburg High. He shared comical stories at the homegoing service about Baker during their youth.
He said Baker was a loving person who truly loved his wife, “Lil,” and family.
“Anything he could do for you, he would do,” Tyson said. “His physical body is gone, but his spirit is still with us.”
Mitchell Baker described his father as a man of faith who had a great sense of humor.
“He was an incredible man that never met a stranger,” Mitchell Baker remarked. “His mission in life was to help others.
“He always found the good in everybody and everything,” Mitchell Baker said. “He was strong-willed and never allowed anything to stand in his way.”
Mitchell Baker said his father was inspired by seeing young people doing positive things with their lives and achieving their dreams.
“He instilled in me and my brother, Dale, to be the best men that we can be,” Mitchell Baker said.
Baker was a member of several civic organizations, including the Voter Registration Board for Chesterfield County, the Chesterfield County Board of Disabilities, United Way of Chesterfield County, and treasurer for the Pageland Rescue Squad.