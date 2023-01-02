A tribute to Pearl Sowell Arant, Pageland's Pearl

There were many notable things going on in the world in 1914 — some great; some not so great.
President Woodrow Wilson had proclaimed May 9 of that year the first official Mother’s Day. Babe Ruth played in his first Major League Baseball game, and the Panama Canal was officially opened.
World War II, also known as The Great War, had started in Europe.
Among the great events that year was the birth of Pearl Sowell on December 3. She was to become a trailblazer and a pillar in the Pageland community.
Pearl was the first woman to open a business in the community, paving the way for other women to become entrepreneurs in the area. She owned and operated Pearl’s Beauty Salon on Pearl St. for more than six decades.
She was the seventh child of Henry and Jesse Blakeney Sowell and the last of 12 children to pass. She died Thursday, Dec. 29, at the age of 108.
Pearl was about 15 years old when the Great Depression began in America. Even though the community felt the impact of the depression, the Sowell’s, like many other families during the time, managed to survive.
Pearl was honored as “Miss Pageland” in 1931. Her birthday cake during her 105th birthday celebration at the Pageland Nutrition Center displayed a picture of her as the Pageland queen.
As a teenager, Pearl loved doing women’s hair and making them look pretty. After graduating from Pageland High, she worked and did hair on the side to save enough money for beauty college. During the midst of the depression in October 1934, she opened her beauty salon on Pearl St.
Pearl married the late John Amos Arant in December 1935. The couple raised their three children, Joan, Judy, and John Jr., at 501 McGregor St. The homeplace burned in Feb. 2013 and now has a lovely, brick-covered garden in its place.
John Arant Jr. said his mother was very loving and a hard-worker. She ran the beauty salon for 63 years and retired when she was 83.
He said she was very involved in her church, Pageland United Methodist Church. She was especially involved with the Methodist Youth Fellowship, (MYF), program and took charge of it for several years.
“She loved being around a lot of people,” John Arant Jr. said. “She always said, the more the merrier.”
Arant said he believed his mother felt that way because she had so many siblings.
Gail Leaird, a long-time friend of Pearl, said she was a beautiful, caring, and fun person.
“We had so much fun together,” Leaird said. “She is an icon for this town, and she will be sorely missed.”
Pearl has been featured in local publications, including “The Voices of Pageland,” which was published in 1997, and in the May/June 2018 edition of “The Sandhill ConNEXTion.”
A Celebration of Life service was held for her Monday, Jan. 2, at her church. Mayor Jason Evans, on behalf of the Pageland Town Council, proclaimed January 2 as “Miss Pearl Arant Day.”