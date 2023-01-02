A tribute to Pearl Sowell Arant, Pageland's Pearl

Ms. Pearl Arant is shown during her 105th birthday celebration. A picture of her as the 1931 Miss Pageland is displayed on the cake.

 VANESSA BREWER-TYSON/Progressive Journal

There were many notable things going on in the world in 1914 — some great; some not so great.

President Woodrow Wilson had proclaimed May 9 of that year the first official Mother’s Day. Babe Ruth played in his first Major League Baseball game, and the Panama Canal was officially opened.

