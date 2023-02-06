Poland Art

Even dead trees feel the pull of the moon.

 Submitted Photo

It seems like yesterday though it was forty-five years. I took a job as a scriptwriter-cinematographer with the South Carolina Wildlife and Marine Resources Department. I put my Journalism degree to work, writing film scripts about blackwater rivers, sea turtles, Carolina bays, eastern brown pelicans, and sand dunes. Later I wrote features about fireflies, porpoises, and game management, wildlife that is, not football.

So much has changed since those days; so much water beneath the bridge. Film gave way to video, which gave way to digital video—a seismic shift. Writing on a typewriter gave way to word processors—another seismic shift.

Trending Videos