Remember when gas pumps were just for, you know, pumping gas?

I sure do. You’d just stand there pumping a highly flammable liquid into your vehicle, mostly unbothered. Maybe you’d say “Hey buddy” or “How about those (insert sports team here)” or “Lawda mercy this is expensive” to someone at a nearby pump, but mostly you’d just stand there in silence for a minute or so. I like to observe things, so I might notice that the gas station has a Bitcoin machine right next to a fridge containing night crawlers and that Jimmy Jack’s Smoke Sticks (or some other off brand cigarettes) are $2.10 a pack and that they’ll have fried catfish available on Friday. It represented a minute of your day where you weren’t being bombarded with messages and advertising and something on a screen.

Travis Jenkins is a past South Carolina Press Association Journalist of the Year and the Editor of the News and Reporter in Chester, SC.

