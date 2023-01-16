Remember when gas pumps were just for, you know, pumping gas?
I sure do. You’d just stand there pumping a highly flammable liquid into your vehicle, mostly unbothered. Maybe you’d say “Hey buddy” or “How about those (insert sports team here)” or “Lawda mercy this is expensive” to someone at a nearby pump, but mostly you’d just stand there in silence for a minute or so. I like to observe things, so I might notice that the gas station has a Bitcoin machine right next to a fridge containing night crawlers and that Jimmy Jack’s Smoke Sticks (or some other off brand cigarettes) are $2.10 a pack and that they’ll have fried catfish available on Friday. It represented a minute of your day where you weren’t being bombarded with messages and advertising and something on a screen.
Well, those days are over. It’s hard to find a gas station now that doesn’t have gas pumps equipped with small TV screens. So now, while you just want to pump that pricey stuff into your tank and not be bothered, you get inundated with “Something something Prince Harry…blah blah some actor you’ve never heard of is dating an actress you didn’t know existed…yah yah dummies are eating weird stuff because they saw it on TikTok.” Why can’t I just watch a trail of ants tote off a Nekot cracker someone dropped in peace? Nope, you’ll watch commercials and news you can’t use whether you like it or not.
Occasionally, you’ll catch something that is supposed to be a life tip (on a gas pump). I saw one this morning that gave a tip on how to start your day the right way with positive energy and a big confidence boost.
“High five yourself in the mirror,” the attractive lady in the gas pump told me. Then she said something about it releasing endorphins or dopamine or some such, but she claimed this would give you a positive attitude and an ego stroke.
Now, I’d already left the house by this time, but I thought about how this might play out.
“OK, I’m going to psyche myself up for the day ahead. HIGH FIVE!!!!”
Immediately I would think, “You know, now my big greasy handprint is on the mirror. My wife probably just cleaned that. So she’ll be unhappy. Also, you know, isn’t it kind of sad to high five yourself? I mean, if anybody liked me they’d probably high five me. I have friends and whatnot, but how weird would it be to call and ask.
“Hey pal, I was hoping you could swing by the house this morning.”
“Cool. You putting that new grill together or something?”
“No, no, I was hoping you’d come slap my hand.”
“Yeah, just come to the front door and give me a high five. Like, everyday. I think it will dopamine our endorphin things and make us have positivity.”
“Yeah, I’ve got a job and a life and whatnot and I’m actually good.”
At a certain point, will I be giving myself mirror pep talks? So it will look like a horrible self-help video where I’m saying, “I’m likable and capable and it’s going to be a great day!” What if I forget to do it before I leave the house? Do I run inside the gas station and do it in the mirror there? Will people who just want to use the bathroom look at me funny when I’m slapping the mirror and screaming “SHAKE IT OFF AND MAKE IT A GREAT DAY FELLA!!!!” I would look at that guy weird.
See, I’ve overthought this. I’ve imagined every worst-case scenario and now it seems like it’s just going to cause problems. I just wanted gas.
Travis Jenkins is a past South Carolina Press Association Journalist of the Year and the Editor of the News and Reporter in Chester, SC.