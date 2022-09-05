Zay Brown’s performance last Friday against Hannah-Pamplico was the kind that’s memorialized in record books.
The Cheraw senior scored five touchdowns on runs of 29, 69, 3, 46 and 72 yards — 219 scoring yards for an average of 43.8 yards per touchdown.
He set the school record for yards rushing, 20 carries for 337 yards.
Alex Gaston held the record with 323 yards. He is the current offensive coordinator at Darlington — Cheraw’s next opponent.
Cheraw finished the game with 495 yards in total offense.
The Hannah-Pamplico tandem of running back Jamarcus Williams and quarterback Wade Poston combined for six scores and a 44-36 win.
Williams scored on runs of 25, 2 and 42 yard. He added two two-point conversions. He finished with 300 yards on 20 5 carries
Poston ran 23 yards for a score and threw 20 yards and 34 yards for touchdowns. The 34-yarder, with two-minutes to go in the game, came when Hannah-Pamplico leading 38-36.
Cheraw almost made the comeback.
With less than a minute remaining, Cheraw drove to the Hannah-Pamplico 23.
Wih 30 seconds remaining, Cheraw quarterback Malachi Brown threw over the middle.
Defensive back Taeshaun Sellers sealed the Hannah-Pamplico win with an interception.
“This is a program building win,” said Hannah-Pamplico coach Jamie Johnson. “Cheraw was ranked in the AA Top 10.” Hannah-Pamplico is an “A” class school.
“This will open up eyes for us in the state.”
Hannah-Pampico’s game plan was to “grind, grind, grind,” Johnson said.
When Hannah-Pamplico needed a big play it turned to two sophomores, Poston and Williams.
The big plays for Brown and Williams came in also identical fashion.
Each hit the line of scrimmage, looking for the slightest of openings. Once they beat the initial rush each turned on the speed for the score.
Cheraw coach Andy Poole said it was the worst tackling performance he has seen.
Key offensive mistakes, such as interceptions and bad snaps, hurt Cheraw too.
Poole said his team is also battling inexperience.
There are 13 sophomores on a 24-player roster.