The American Pickers TV show returns to South Carolina in February 2023.
The show follows “pickers” as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through we would love to hear from you.
American Pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.
If interested, please send us your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photo to: