AMERICAN PICKERS Mike and Danielle

Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby-Cushman with “American Pickers” will be heading to South Carolina next month.

 ZACHARY MAXWELL STERTZ

The “American Pickers” are excited to return to South Carolina. They plan to film episodes of the hit television series throughout the state in February.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

