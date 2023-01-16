The “American Pickers” are excited to return to South Carolina. They plan to film episodes of the hit television series throughout the state in February.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.
Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
“American Pickers” continues to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC. The “American Pickers” TV show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, they would love to hear from you.
Please note, the Pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public.
If interested, please send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184 or on Facebook @GotAPick.
“American Pickers” is produced by Cineflix Productions for The History Channel. New episodes air Mondays at 9 p.m.