Anderson named superintendent

The Chesterfield County School Board has unanimously appointed Dr. Chan Anderson to serve as superintendent.
Anderson has been the interim superintendent.
Board Chairman Chad Vick said, “Since his first day as interim superintendent, Anderson hit the ground running as the leader of our district and never looked back. We knew that he would do a good job as interim superintendent, however, his abilities to lead, listen, and communicate with all of our district stakeholders gave us the confidence that he is the leader that can take our school district and students to the next level.”
Anderson joined the district in 2013 as the executive director of personnel and was promoted to assistant superintendent.
Anderson said, “I love leading, teaching, coaching, and helping others win. Since I started as the interim superintendent, I have been able to do all four every day. I am grateful to God for blessing me with the opportunity to lead our school district, and I am honored and humbled by our board for their confidence in my leadership. With anything worthwhile, there will be some challenges along the way, but on behalf of our children, we are going win to for them. They deserve it, their parents and families deserve it, as well as all of our wonderful employees and Chesterfield County residents.