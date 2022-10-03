Andrew Jackson opened its region schedule with a 77-20 win over Cheraw.
The 77 points scored broke the school record of 73 against Bethune in 1997.
“We got off to a fast start,” Andrew Jackson head coach Todd Shigley said. “We took advantage of their miscues and kept rolling. We had a few errors, but overall, we played really well in all three phases of the game. It takes all three phases so a team can get to 77 points in a game.”
Andrew Jackson led 7-0 after a Trey Thompson 1-yard run and Tyson Funderburk extra point.
Cheraw tied the game on its first offensive series, a 72-yard run by Zay Brown It wold would be one of the few highlights for Cheraw.
Andrew Jackson dominated on both sides of the ball, scoring 29 consecutive points before Cheraw responded with a 92-yard kickoff return by Brown before the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Andrew Jackson got rushing touchdowns from Thompson, Weston Joyner, a 86-yard kickoff return from Cullen Ussery and a 37-yard pick six from Fuller Sims to add to their total. It was 64-20 at the half.Cheraw’s final score was a 1-yard run by Aiden Nolan. Offensively, Thompson ran for 251 yards and four touchdowns to lead Andrew Jackson. The 251 yards for Thompson is his third straight game with more than 200 yards rushing.
Tyson Funderburk kicked a school record nine extra points. The previous record was eight by Mark Wolfe against Cheraw in 1974.