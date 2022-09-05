Donald L. Edwards, 53, of the 28000 block of S.C 9, Mt. Croghan, was arrested on Aug. 27 for seven counts of animal cruelty.
According to a Chesterfield County Sheriff’s office report, Edwards allegedly left seven puppies in an outside pen without adequate shelter or water.
Edwards allegedly said he put the puppies outside for “about two hours.”
The deputy said he did not believe Edwards because three puppies had died and four were in “horrible” shape, according to the report. The puppies were about seven weeks old at the time of the incident.
Edwards’ bond was set at $1,000.