COLUMBIA — Earlier this month, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released its annual Drug Overdose Deaths Statistical Report for South Carolina, which provides data and information about the fatal drug overdose deaths that occurred in South Carolina in 2021. The report shows a continued significant increase in drug overdose deaths in the state over the past several years — an alarming trend that’s in line with national data as America copes with a drug overdose epidemic.

From 2020 to 2021, the total number of drug overdose deaths in South Carolina increased by more than 430 individuals, from 1,734 deaths to 2,168: an increase of more than 25%. By comparison, there were only 573 drug overdose deaths in the state in 2012. Opioids continue to be the primary cause of overdose deaths in recent years, contributing to 1,733 of the 2,168 fatal overdoses in 2021.

