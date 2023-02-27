Two local schools used various events and activities to connect their students to Black history during the month of February.
Petersburg Primary sponsored its annual African-American Read-In Friday, Feb. 24, to help teach the children about the accomplishments, contributions and struggles of African Americans, past and present. Volunteers from the community chose from a huge selection of children’s picture books to read to the school’s kindergarten through second graders. The books were either written by African Americans or were written about them.
Ulanda James, a former literacy coach for the school, introduced the African-American Read-In program to the school in 2017. The program is a nation-wide event held in February each year that encourages communities and schools to read books written by African American authors.
James spoke briefly to the volunteer readers before they were escorted to the various classrooms by teacher cadets from Central High.
She began by quoting the poem, “Hey, Black Child,” by Countee Cullen.
“All of our children have a story to tell,” James said. “I’m proud that Petersburg Primary is still doing this.
“It is important for our children to see themselves in books,” she stressed.
Volunteer readers included Patricia Conway, retired educator; Clarice Blakeney, Advisory Council member and a retired principal; Deputy Solicitor Kernard Redmond, Chesterfield County Solicitor’s Office; Dr. Nikki Miller Hazzard, executive director of Human Resources for Chesterfield County Schools; Vanessa Brewer-Tyson, retired educator and reporter for the Progressive Journal; Meera Bhonle’, Miss S.C. USA; Ramona Flemming, Flemming Funeral Home director; Dr. Leroy Robinson, OBGYN; Tanya Baker, BSN, FN-CIC, director of Professional Development/Employee and Patient Engagement at Carolina Pines Hospital; Whitney Blakeney, dental assistant; and Ulanda James, owner of SoulFully Momming/Ulanda James Coaching and Consulting.
Volunteers enjoyed a colorful spread of refreshments catered by Hidden Treasurers.
New Heights Middle School held “Black History Dress Down Week,” Feb. 21-24. Students participated in the following schedule for the week. Tuesday, Afro-Centric Day: wear red, yellow, or green; Wednesday, Soul Train: dress in 70’s attire; Thursday, Do it for culture: dress in African attire, such as dashiki clothing, afro hair, cornrows, and twists; and Friday, Iconic Excellence: dress as your favorite iconic African American.
On Friday, students dressed in attire relating to their favorite famous African American. Some of their favorites included Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, Allen Iverson, 2 PAC, Biggie Smalls, Jimmy Hendricks, Ice Cube, Aaliyah, and Janet Jackson.