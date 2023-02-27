Two local schools used various events and activities to connect their students to Black history during the month of February.

Petersburg Primary sponsored its annual African-American Read-In Friday, Feb. 24, to help teach the children about the accomplishments, contributions and struggles of African Americans, past and present. Volunteers from the community chose from a huge selection of children’s picture books to read to the school’s kindergarten through second graders. The books were either written by African Americans or were written about them.

