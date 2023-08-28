PAGNWS-08-29-23 WADSWORTH

Dr. Casey Wadsworth joined Carolina Pines Medical Center staff last Wednesday. She is a 2010 graduate of Central High.

Pageland native Dr. Casey Wadsworth joined the medical staff at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, Hartsville, last Wednesday as an Obstetrics/Gynecology specialist.

Dr. Wadsworth, a 2010 Central High graduate, completed her Obstetrics/Gynecology Residency June 16 at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston (MUSC).