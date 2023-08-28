Pageland native Dr. Casey Wadsworth joined the medical staff at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, Hartsville, last Wednesday as an Obstetrics/Gynecology specialist.
Dr. Wadsworth, a 2010 Central High graduate, completed her Obstetrics/Gynecology Residency June 16 at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston (MUSC).
In addition to completing her Residency, Dr. Wadsworth was awarded “Best all Around Resident and Excellent in all aspects of Obstetrics and Gynecology” by MUSC. She also received the “Paul B. Underwood Award for Outstanding Surgical Skills.”
Wadsworth completed her undergraduate degree in biology at the College of Charleston in 2014, and she graduated from MUSC College of Medicine in 2019 with a medical degree in Obstetrics/Gynecology.
Wadsworth said she chose to practice medicine close to home because she wants to do rural medicine and rural health. She said she will be doing it all — delivering babies, doing hysterectomies, and providing healthcare for a wide range of other medical conditions.
Her advice to young people who desire a professional career is to “put your mind to it, stay focused, and do the research.”
“It doesn’t matter where you came from or your socioeconomic background,” Wadsworth remarked. “You can do it!”
Wadsworth said she is the only one in her family with a medical degree.
“I decided what I wanted to do,” she said. “I put in the work to achieve it.”
She is the daughter of Edith and Rodney Melton, and Kenny Wadsworth, of Pageland.