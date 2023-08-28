PAGNWS-08-29-23 POLAND COLUMN ART

The green-brown worker of miracles

 Tom Poland

We call it a lizard, except it’s not. It’s an anole, and it can re-grow its tail, “regenerate” in the words of scientists. Think about that. Something else to consider, the connection between a napkin holder I gave my parents and the miraculous green lizard.

“Show me your money,” we’d say back in childhood, and the male might extend his bright red “penny,” as we called its throat fan or dewlap.