The Pageland Town Council has been discussing the issue of redistricting. Pageland town administrator Shane Sligh said the goal of redistricting is to make sure you have the same number of people in each district.

Pageland has six districts in which voters elect their Council members, two of which are minority districts. Town Council members for each district are: Harold Hutto, District one; Jimmie Baker, District two; Shane Hancock, District three; Kimberly Mangum, District four; Jessie M. Kimrey, District 5; and Calvin Hancock, District 6.