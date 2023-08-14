The Pageland Town Council has been discussing the issue of redistricting. Pageland town administrator Shane Sligh said the goal of redistricting is to make sure you have the same number of people in each district.
Pageland has six districts in which voters elect their Council members, two of which are minority districts. Town Council members for each district are: Harold Hutto, District one; Jimmie Baker, District two; Shane Hancock, District three; Kimberly Mangum, District four; Jessie M. Kimrey, District 5; and Calvin Hancock, District 6.
Sligh said district boundaries are based on U.S. Census numbers. The last census was in 2020. Whenever a Census comes around, governments of all types, including federal, state, county, city, and town, look to see if districts are about the same size.
The 2020 Census counts, applied to Pageland’s current districts are as following: District one, 420; District two, 418; District three, 416; District four, 409; District five, 423; and District 6, 426.
According to the Census counts, the ideal number for each district is 419.
During the Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug.1, Councilman and Mayor pro tem Harold Hutto, District one, voiced concern about the minority vote being diluted if the districts are even out.
“Can minorities still win elections in those districts?” Hutto asked.
Sligh said those districts will still be more than 50% minority.
He said the 2020 Census counts are miscued because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said some residences in the districts may not have been visited due to the pandemic. Over time, people move out, or some have passed, he said.
During the meeting, town attorney Adam Foard said there has not been a redistricting in Pageland in over 20 years because there had not been enough population growth. He said Legislature does “reapportionment” every 10 years.
Sligh said the issue of redistricting is just being discussed and that no resolutions have been made. He said there will have to be a public hearing before any changes would take place.
The Pageland Town Council meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. and are open to the public. The meetings are also streamed live on Facebook and are put on Youtube the following day.