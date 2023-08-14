An everyday hero is someone who shows acts of kindness and compassion to others in the community without wanting any recognition for it.
Jefferson resident Jessica Barnett was not expecting to be caught on camera last Wednesday, Aug. 9, as she brought lunch to members of a LRC paving crew.
Barnett recalled the weather being so hot that particular day. The paving crew was out working on Hwy. 151 bypass between Pageland and Jefferson. Although she sometimes takes food to her son, Jason Barnett, a member of the crew, she wanted to show kindness to the whole crew that hot day by taking lunch to all of them.
“I felt like I needed to help take care of others,” Barnett remarked.
So she decided to go home and grill 50 hot dogs and make homemade chili for the 17 crew members she saw working on the roads that day. Lexi Robinson, her son’s girlfriend, assisted her with the meal.
“I wanted to make sure they were all taken care of,” Barnett said.
She said there were enough hot dogs for each crew member to have two. She and Robinson also took chips and paper towels along with the hot dogs and chili. Her son already had drinks in his cooler, she noted.
Barnett said all of the crew members were so thankful and appreciative of the food. Some of them gave her hugs or handshakes, she said.
Barnett didn’t expect her good deeds to be recognized publicly.
“I was hot and sweaty and not camera ready,” she said.
Barnett doesn’t see herself as a hero, but she said society needs more compassion for one another.