Registration for Summer Reading begins June 5, 2023. We hope you will join us as we explore different countries and learn about diverse cultures with fun activities that promote kindness, friendship, and unity.
Last month the Friends of the Chesterfield County Library System hosted an Author’s Lunch with Caleb Wygal to raise money for the Chesterfield County Library. We appreciate our Friends of the Library, Hidden Treasures, and Caleb Wygal for working together to make this fundraiser a success.
Hospice of Chesterfield County has donated grief resources to each of our five library branches. We are excited to share these books with our community.
The Chesterfield Library will be closed from June 19th through June 22nd as we transfer our community engagement platform from Evergreen to SirsiDynix.
We are excited to share the activities that are happening around the county at our five Chesterfield County Library branches this month. Please stop by and participate in one of our activities, browse through our new books, use one of our computers or even check out a DVD. We hope to see you soon.
Chesterfield Library, Matheson Library, and Pageland Library: Open Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Jefferson and McBee Depot: Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Adult Summer Reading at all Library Branch Locations
1. Weekly Prize Drawings: Adults can place their name in the drawing each time they read a book. A name will be drawn from each branch every Friday during our Summer Reading Program.
2. Grand Prize Drawing: Adults can enter the drawing at their library branch by completing the Book Bingo Black-Out Card and turning the completed card in at the circulation desk. The drawing will be held at the end of July.
June Adult Programs by Branch
Pageland Library Adult Activities:
June 7: 10:00 a.m. - "Biscuits & Bingo" for senior adults with refreshments and prizes, co-sponsored by Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation
June 15: 10:00 a.m. - Book Club
Wednesday's: 2-4 p.m. - Games, puzzles and coloring supplies will be available.
McBee Library Adult Activities:
Monday's: 10:00 a.m. - Crochet Class
Jefferson Library Adult Activities:
June 5: 11:00 a.m. - Book Club
Matheson Library (Cheraw) Adult Activities:
Wednesday's: 10:00 a.m. - Seated Aerobic Exercise on DVD
June 28: 10:30 a.m. - Bingo
Summer Reading Program for Children
Sign Up Day on June 5, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Storytime for Ages 0-5 on June 12 and 26 at 11:00 a.m.
Afternoon Programming for ages 6-12 on June 12 and 26 at 3:00 p.m.
Sign Up Day on June 6 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Storytime for Ages 0-5 on June 13 and 27 at 11:00 a.m.
Afternoon Programming for ages 6-12 on June 27 at 3:00 p.m.
Chesterfield Library Special Events:
“Columbia Marionette Theatre” on June 13 at 3:00 p.m.
Sign Up Day on June 7 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Storytime for Ages 0-5 on June 14 and 28 at 11:00 a.m.
Afternoon Programming for ages 6-12 on June 14 and 28 at 3:00 p.m.
Sign Up Day on June 8 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Storytime for Ages 0-5 on June 15 and 29 at 11:00 a.m.
Afternoon Programming for ages 6-12 on June 15 at 3:00 p.m.
Matheson Library Special Event: “The Critter Keeper” on June 29 at 3:00 p.m.
Sign Up Day on June 9 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Storytime for Ages 0-5 June 16, and 30 at 11:00 a.m.
Afternoon Programming for ages 6-12 on June 16 and 30 at 3:00 p.m.
The Bride Wore White by Amanda Quick
The 23rd Midnight by James Patterson
The Wedding Planner by Danielle Steele
All the Days of Summer by RaeAnne Thayne
Amazing: Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Who Inspire Us All by Maia and Alex Shibutani (J)
For You and You Only by Caroline Kepnes
The Loner by Diana Palmer
Breaking New Ground: An Amish Legacy novel by Amy Clipston
The Last Remains by Elly Griffiths