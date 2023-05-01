The Pageland Garden Club’s 2023 Taste of Pageland saw a huge turnout on Saturday, April 29. The grand affair was held at the home of Kenny and Wanda Douglas of Mt. Croghan.
Several hundred guests came from far and near to feast on a variety of foods provided by approximately 30 vendors. Most of the vendors were local. A few of them were from out of town.
Guests of the event also enjoyed live music by Three Peace Band. The band, which is out of Cheraw, played classic Motown, beach, and R&B music.
The theme of this year’s Taste was “Moonlight and Magnolias.” Beautiful decorations relating to the theme were provided by Essence Unlimited of Jefferson.
Colorful fresh flowers, including magnolia blooms, were provided by members of the Garden Club and local florists.
Many of the guests were very complimentary of the “delicious” foods, the music, and the event as a whole.
A special memorial table was dedicated to Ms. Pearl Arant, who passed Dec. 29, 2022. Ms. Arant was a longtime member of the Garden Club. The beautiful flower arrangement on the table was done by Michael Kee.
Judy Ranking, chairperson of this year’s event, and Catherine Williams, co-chair, said they are very thankful for the Douglas’s, all of the sponsors, the vendors, the patrons, the Garden Club members, their spouses, and all of the people who helped to make the Taste a huge success this year.
Other members of the Garden Club include Mary Burnell, Leigh Anne Gardner, Alisha Griggs, Gwen Jordan, Gail Leaird, Kimberly Mangum, Pattie Pigg (vice president), Meshelle Price, Anita Powell, Mildred Raley, Gina Roberts, Satchie Tucker, Vanessa Brewer Tyson, Robbin Usher (president), and Allyson Williams.
All profits from the Taste, which is the club’s largest fundraiser, go to embellishing the town of Pageland.
The Garden Club is responsible for the beautification and upkeep of Pageland’s four entrance signs. Each entrance sign is updated with wreaths and flowers for each season.
The club also has flower pots throughout the uptown area. Whether you are walking or riding through the town, you may see one of the members watering their flowers, digging out weeds, or replanting.
Flowers in the pots vary according to the season.
The club takes a lot of pride in its Courtyard on N. Pearl St. There is a water fountain in the midst of it, and it has seasonal flowers and plants throughout.
There are benches for people to relax and just take in the scenery. Recent prom goers from Central High and New Heights Middle were seen taking photos at the Courtyard.
The Garden Club is involved in various projects in the town as well.
If you are a lover of flowers and plants, you may want to consider joining your local garden club.