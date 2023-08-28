PRESS RELEASE
Northeastern Technical College (NETC) announced its Director of Nursing, Hope Pigg, has received an appointment to the Advisory Committee on Nursing Education.
At NETC, Hope Pigg is the Director of Nursing for the PN and ADN programs, according to a NETC release, and earned her Associate in Science from Northeastern Technical College, Associate in Science of Nursing from Florence Darlington Technical College, Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Western Governors University and earned her Master’s in Nursing Education from Western Governors University.
Pigg has worked in several areas of nursing, management in home health nursing, and as a Clinical Documentation Specialist.
Pigg, who filled an educator seat on the advisory committee, said, “I’m very excited to accept this role and hope I can be a valuable member.”
The Advisory Committee on Nursing Education is a standing committee appointed by the South Carolina Board of Nursing, established to advise, and make recommendations to the Board regarding nursing education, including articulation and quality; to review, according to guidelines through regulations. The Advisory on Nursing Education makes recommendations to the S.C. Board of Nursing concerning the approval of a program application and to provide periodic reports on its progress and ongoing projects.