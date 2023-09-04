MCBEE — The McBee Police Department sponsored National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the McBee High gym.
The free event featured games, music by DJ Shaq Diesel, a hot dog supper, emergency vehicles, and drawings for Subway and Food Lion gift cards, two Bluetooth speakers, and two 40” flat-screen televisions.
First Sgt. Larry Brown officiated during the event. Lindsay Morris sang the National Anthem at the opening of the program. Special guest was State Rep. Cody Mitchell. Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater, Mayor Glenn Odom, McBee Police Chief Michael Irvin, and other law enforcement officers attended the event as well.