The Carolina Panthers want students in Chesterfield County and across the Carolinas to have a “pawsome” 2023-2024 school year.
The team, their owners David and Nicole Tepper, and the John M. Belk Endowment teamed up to provide thousands of supply-filled backpacks to students in the Carolinas, including Chesterfield County.
Courtney Phillips, director of Student Services for Chesterfield County School District, said the county received 3,000 backpacks donated through the Carolina Panthers Backpack Distribution project. She said the backpacks are primarily for elementary school students at Title One schools. The backpacks can also go to any child who needs them.
Phillips said this is the first time the county has been chosen to receive the backpacks.
Pageland Elementary principal Thomas Brewer said his school received around 300 backpacks, which he distributed to fifth, fourth, and third graders last Thursday.
Students at the school appeared to be very excited and appreciative of the backpacks. Many of them had huge smiles and could be heard saying “thank you” as they received the backpacks.