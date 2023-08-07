Pickup for the second Roll-A-Luggage campaign in Pageland was held Saturday, August 5, for 2023 graduates of Central High and South Pointe Christian School.

Several graduates bound for college, technical schools, trade schools, or for military service received luggage filled with essential items to help them transition into their new environments. The pick up location was at the old Town Hall office on N. Pearl St. The graduates also received a Subway lunch.