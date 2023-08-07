Pickup for the second Roll-A-Luggage campaign in Pageland was held Saturday, August 5, for 2023 graduates of Central High and South Pointe Christian School.
Several graduates bound for college, technical schools, trade schools, or for military service received luggage filled with essential items to help them transition into their new environments. The pick up location was at the old Town Hall office on N. Pearl St. The graduates also received a Subway lunch.
HeadzUp Solutions, founded by Melissa Rorie of Mt. Croghan, partnered with the Academy of Goal Achievers and the S&K Foundation to make the event possible for qualifying seniors.
This was the first year the program was extended to the 2023 graduates of McBee High. Qualifying applicants from the McBee area received their care packages last month.
Recipients of the care packages were recommended by school guidance counselors. Seniors had to prove acceptance into their respective institutions or military branch to receive their care packages.
Rorie said she was thankful for her business partner, Brandi Porter; her team, Lisa Robinson Bell, William Jordan, Marilyn Jordan, Nya Louallen, Dez Wright, Kelley Chambers, Pageland Chamber of Commerce president Timothy Griffin, Town Council member Kimberly Mangum, Hope Savage, and the Rev. Craig and Charlene Louallen; and all of the sponsors of the local campaign.
“Truly, it takes a village,” she said. “I had the support that was greatly needed when least expected.
“I’m grateful for each of you,” Rorie remarked.