COLUMBIA — The S.C. State Fair is now accepting entries for its annual competitive exhibits to be on display Oct. 11-22 during the fair. Exhibitors from across South Carolina are invited to submit their entries now through Sept. 1 in a variety of categories for a chance to compete at the state’s largest event. This year, more than $300,000 in premiums will be offered for award-winning exhibits in agriculture, art, home and crafts, flowers, livestock and more.

“This is a remarkable opportunity for individuals to have their talents and creations showcased at one of the most highly anticipated events of the year,” said Nancy Smith, the fair’s general manager. “These exhibits are an important part of our fair and one of our most beloved traditions.”Artisans, crafters, bakers, gardeners and enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to participate in the competition. Whether it’s a stunning painting, a meticulously crafted woodwork piece, a prize-winning pumpkin, or a mouth-watering pie, the S.C. State Fair offers an opportunity for everyone to showcase their passion and be recognized for their individual talents.