Monument Road, Newberry S.C. — “In the line of duty”

 Tom Poland

I visit forgotten churches more than the church I call my own. I feel a haunting at an unfrequented church, a poignant peaceful feeling. I see pews, a pulpit, and the occasional piano. A hymnal now and then. The old congregation? It sleeps nearby.

Old, inactive churches have long spoken to me. “Why don’t you tell people about us? We get lonely.” When I couldn’t ignore them any longer, I decided to put several old churches in a magazine feature. Working on it now … Hearing about my project, people contacted me. One, retired forester Ken Leach of Greenwood, told me something I couldn’t get out of my mind.