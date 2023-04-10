Anthony P. Miller is the new principal of New Heights Middle School beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.
Miller is a graduate of McBee High School. He began his career with the Chesterfield County School district in 2009 as a substitute teacher. He was a long-term substitute at Central High in the Career and Technology Education department. In 2010, he was hired as the Electricity instructor, and he worked in the classroom for 10 years before becoming administrative assistant at Central. For the past four years, he has served as assistant principal at New Heights Middle.