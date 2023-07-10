“The Bible is like a magnet and the people are attracted to it,” says Angel, 12. “We all have a choice to stay in the darkness or be saved and go to the light.”

Wherever you find the Bible widely read and taught in a society, you find freedom. Most people don’t realize that the very foundations of free societies have their roots in evangelism and Bible teaching.

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost. To receive Kids Talk About God three times a week in a free, email subscription, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.