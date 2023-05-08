DARLINGTON — The American Red Cross invites eligible blood donors to Race to Save Lives at the Darlington Raceway Blood Drive on Thursday, May 11th. The blood drive will be hosted in front of the Darlington Raceway Museum located at 1301 Harry Byrd Highway in Darlington.
“As summer nears, blood donations are critically important in the weeks ahead to maintain a stable blood supply. When schools let out and families set off on vacation, the American Red Cross typically sees a decline in donors, often leading to a seasonal blood shortage,” said Michael Hesbach, Executive Director, Eastern SC chapter. “The need for lifesaving blood transfusions never takes a break. We are so thankful for Darlington Raceway for stepping up and supporting this live-saving work and encouraging everyone to come out and donate.”
The need for blood and platelet transfusions doesn’t take a summer break. The American Red Cross needs help from donors of all blood types to ensure hospital shelves are stocked with lifesaving blood products. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure patients can receive the lifesaving treatments they need over summer months and beyond.
“We’re proud to continue to work with the Palmetto South Carolina Region of the American Red Cross and offer Darlington Raceway as a resource to support the region,” said Darlington President, Kerry Tharp. “Thanks to the Palmetto South Carolina Region of the American Red Cross for their dedicated work to ensure the strength of our nation’s blood supply.”
In thanks for helping to save lives, all who come to give will receive a free General Admission ticket to the Shriners Children’s 200 NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday, May 13 + a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of your choice.
Event details: Darlington Raceway Blood Drive
Thursday, May 11th from noon – 6 p.m.
1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington, SC 29532
To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code ‘DarlingtonRaceway’ or call 1-800-RED CROSS or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.