DARLINGTON — The American Red Cross invites eligible blood donors to Race to Save Lives at the Darlington Raceway Blood Drive on Thursday, May 11th. The blood drive will be hosted in front of the Darlington Raceway Museum located at 1301 Harry Byrd Highway in Darlington.

“As summer nears, blood donations are critically important in the weeks ahead to maintain a stable blood supply. When schools let out and families set off on vacation, the American Red Cross typically sees a decline in donors, often leading to a seasonal blood shortage,” said Michael Hesbach, Executive Director, Eastern SC chapter. “The need for lifesaving blood transfusions never takes a break. We are so thankful for Darlington Raceway for stepping up and supporting this live-saving work and encouraging everyone to come out and donate.”

