Northeastern Technical College (NETC) announced it will host two Esports Summer Camps this summer, aimed at middle school and high school students.
The camps are led by Esports coach Tyler Nolan, a former professional esports player and NETC coach, and will provide opportunities for gamers to enhance their skills and gain valuable insights into the world of competitive esports.
The middle school camp for students in 6th-8th grades will take place July 11-13, while the high school camp for students in 9th-12th grades will be held July 17-19. Both camps will be conducted at the NETC Cheraw campus and include lunch daily. Registration for the camps is now open and interested participants can secure their spots at www.netc.edu.
Cost for the three-day camp is $50, and covers topics aimed at developing essential gaming skills including; interactive sessions focusing on hand-eye coordination, strategy development, teamwork, and sportsmanship.
Participants will learn about sports psychology in esports, sportscasting, sports journalism, and engage in intense game play sessions.
“We are incredibly excited to offer these Esports Summer Camps to middle school and high school students,” said Tyler Nolan, Athletic Director at NETC. “Esports is rapidly evolving, and we believe it is crucial to provide young gamers with opportunities to develop their skills and gain valuable insights into the industry.”
Spaces for both camps are limited, and interested individuals are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.
To learn more about the Esports Summer Camps and to register, please visit www.netc.edu.