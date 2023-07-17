PAGNWS-07-18-23 PALMETTO BOYS STATE ART

Joshua Little III, left, participated in Palmetto Boys State last month. He was presented with a certificate of appreciation by Neil Kirkley, on behalf of the American Legion Smith-Graves Post 92 on July 11.

 Vanessa Brewer-Tyson

Joshua Little III, a rising senior at Central High, represented the local American Legion Smith-Graves Post 92 at the 2023 Palmetto Boys State (PBS) last month at Anderson University.

Little joined approximately 1,000 other delegates to PBS June 11-17 to learn about our nation’s system of government and politics by participating in a mock governmental system. During the weeklong event, the young males had the opportunity to run for political offices on city, county and state levels.