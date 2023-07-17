Joshua Little III, a rising senior at Central High, represented the local American Legion Smith-Graves Post 92 at the 2023 Palmetto Boys State (PBS) last month at Anderson University.
Little joined approximately 1,000 other delegates to PBS June 11-17 to learn about our nation’s system of government and politics by participating in a mock governmental system. During the weeklong event, the young males had the opportunity to run for political offices on city, county and state levels.
American Legion Post 92 Commander, Neal Kirkley, said Little was nominated by his school as this year’s delegate to PBS because of his demonstration of leadership in his community. After completion of the program, delegates are required to report about their experiences at PBS to members of the post during a designated meeting.
In his report to Post 92 Tuesday, July 11, Little said upon arrival at the university, he was “immediately taken aback” by how beautiful the college campus was.
“I felt like I was in my first year of college,” he remarked.
Little said his experience at PBS helped him to have better communication skills, and he built lifelong relationships. He said the event changed his perspective in a lot of ways.
Little took part in a mock election by running for treasurer of his county. He said each county was named after a river in the state. His county’s name was Okatee. Even though he didn’t win the election, he said it was still a good experience.
He said members of PBS traveled to Columbia one day during the week and met with delegates of Palmetto Girls State. During the visit, they did a tour of the Capitol building.
Little, who is on the Central varsity basketball and football teams, said his favorite part of his experience was the fitness program. He said he also plans to run track this upcoming school year.
He said he is able to keep his grade point average high and play sports because he “takes time to study.”
Little thanked Post 92, his parents, Joe and Genevieve Little, and everyone who made his time at PBS possible.
He plans to attend Northeastern Technical College after graduation from high school. He also intends to further his education at Coastal Carolina or the University of S.C. He desires to one day become an aeronautical engineer.
Little currently works at the local Food Lion on the weekends. He lives in Pageland with his parents and is the youngest of five siblings.