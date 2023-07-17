PAGNWS-07-11-23 UNION HILL VBS RAISES MONEY ART

The youth of Union Hill Baptist’s VBS donated a check to Helping Hands Outreach Center last month to help feed the community. Members of the VBS are pictured with Shawn Freeman, left, a manager of the food pantry.

 Contributed

Union Hill Baptist’s Vacation Bible School raised $775 last month to help Helping Hands Outreach Center feed the community.

Elizabeth Catoe, a coordinator of the VBS, said kids of the VBS brought money to put in the offering each night during the program.