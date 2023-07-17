Union Hill Baptist’s Vacation Bible School raised $775 last month to help Helping Hands Outreach Center feed the community.
Elizabeth Catoe, a coordinator of the VBS, said kids of the VBS brought money to put in the offering each night during the program.
“I challenged them to raise $500,” Catoe said. “With this year’s theme being board games, I decided we would do a Pie Face challenge.”
She said for every $5 they brought, they could throw a pie in her face. She had 100 mini pie tins filled with cool whip for the challenge.
“And, so on the last night of VBS, they had met the $500 goal,” Catoe remarked. “And they got to throw all of the pies at me.”
She said after the commencement offering, they had collected $775.
“The kids were excited about the Pie Face challenge,” Catoe said. “But they were also excited about helping their friends and neighbors in the community that utilize Helping Hands and Janet’s Closet.”
Shawn Freeman, a manager of Helping Hands, said the outreach center was very happy to receive the monetary donation from the youth and leaders of Union Hill’s VBS.
“It is a blessing to the community,” Freeman said.
Union Hill Baptist is located at 1209 Union Hill Church Road, Pageland.