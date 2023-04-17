The flowers, the trees, the birds, even the seasonal allergies signal spring is here. It’s always refreshing — aside from the allergies — to welcome a new season of growth. And it’s good to remember that growth doesn’t need to be limited to nature. Perhaps this spring, you’ll consider taking up a new hobby to help you grow your skill set. Or maybe this is the season you’ll choose to make a simple change to your Future Scholar 529 savings routine that could move you closer to your education goals.

Automate your savingsWe all know daily spending can add up. Before you know it, the money you intended to contribute to a 529 account has been frittered away, and you’ve skipped a month — or maybe even a year — of contributions. Sometimes life just happens and you forget to deposit money for important educational savings. It happens all the time, but it doesn’t have to.

