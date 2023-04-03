Central High held its Basketball Awards event Thursday, March 30.
Coaches Award: Caden Edmond
Eagle Award: Raymond Glenn and Taajwar Webber
Defensive Award: Jaydyn Sowell
Most Improved: Taariyen Webber
Academic Eagle: Jacob Eagle
All Region Team: Caden Edmond, Jaydyn Sowell, Taajwar Webber
Coaches Award: Jariyah Sowell
Eagle Award: Jordyn Griffin
Defensive Award: Tashia Quick
Most Improved: Rielyn Chambers
Academic Eagle: Amira Raso
All Region: Jordyn Griffin
Coaches Award: Dwayne Louallen
Eagle Award: Demetrius Myers
Defensive Award: Dylan Seegars
Most Improved: Keelan Miller