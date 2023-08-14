Several hikes proved easy. One proved tougher than nails. By the time we made it to the third waterfall of the day, an idea had firmly cemented itself. “Hiking to waterfalls is a grueling form of physical conditioning. Mountain terrain is a strenuous but rewarding obstacle course. Football coaches, take your teams on a waterfall expedition.”

Hiking trails. That’s what Robert Clark and I did for two days. We ventured up Upcountry way with an itinerary that consisted of six falls—Brasstown Falls, Pleasant Ridge Falls, Spoonauger Falls, King’s Creek Falls, Wildcat Falls, and Upper Wildcat Falls. We saw nary a wildcat.