Local seniors enjoyed a brunch last Monday as they learned valuable information about Social Security benefits.
John E. Trueluck, district manager for the Social Security Administration, spoke about retirement planning, qualifications for retirement, disability benefits, and Medicare.
Trueluck said people should not depend on Social Security as their main source of income after retiring from work. He said people should plan for retirement as early as possible. For instance, he said one source of income during retirement could be money invested in a 401(k) employee retirement plan or an IRA, (individual retirement account.).
He said some people also gain extra income by personal investments, which would be anything outside of their main source of income.
Trueluck said there are three questions most people ask when applying for Social Security — How much am I going to get? When is it most advantageous for me to retire? Can I live off of that?
He said citizens can get Social Security retirement benefits as early as 62 years old. You have to have a minimum of 40 credits to qualify for Social Security, which is equivalent to 10 years of work, he noted.
If you are a business owner, he said you are responsible for paying your own Social Security taxes. You should apply for benefits four months before you retire.
Trueluck said the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,250. He said full retirement refers to 100% of your benefits and that full retirement age is based on the year you were born. Some examples of birth years and full retirement age he shared were: 1943-1955, 66; 1955, 66 and two months; 1956, 66 and four months; 1957, 66 and six months; 1958, 66 and eight months; 1959, 66 and 10 months; and 1960 and later, 67.
He said widows and widowers can start getting retirement at 60 as long as they are not remarried and were married at least 10 years.
Trueluck said there are three categories of auxiliary benefits, which are spouses, dependent children under 18, and dependent children who were disabled before turning 18. He said people applying for disability benefits must prove they are actually disabled. There are also family benefits for those who qualify for disability benefits, he noted.
Trueluck said Medicare is “the best thing since sliced bread” and you should apply three months before you turn 65. He said there is no cost for Medicare Part A, which covers hospitalization. But there is a monthly charge for Medicare Part B, medical insurance which covers doctor’s visits. He said the average Medicare premium is about $145 a month.
Medicare Part D is prescription coverage, which is also an extra monthly premium for the coverage. Medicare Part C includes Medicare Advantage plans.
If you have questions about your Social Security and Medicare benefits, email Trueluck at john.trueluck@ssa.gov., or you can visit the website at www.socialsecurity.gov. You can also visit the office at 1028 Cheraw St., Bennettsville, S.C. Call 888-810-7617 to set up an appointment.
The event was sponsored by Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation and co-sponsored by Bill and Amy Baumgartner of Baumgartner Funeral Home. The Baumgartners paid for the brunch at Beth’s Kitchen for the 26 participants.
Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation provides educational presentations for adults as well as need-based grants to hospice patients in Chesterfield County. For more details about the Foundation, call 843-623-9155.